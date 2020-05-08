

The Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG appoints the American Dr. James H. Freis (49) as Chief Compliance Officer effective July 1, 2020. On the Group Management Board of the company, he will be responsible for the newly created department "Integrity, Legal and Compliance". The Legal, Contracts and Compliance functions will be bundled in this department.





The Supervisory Board of Wirercard AG has also decided to expand the Executive Board by two additional seats, increasing the total number of members to seven.



In a newly created sales department, a Chief Commercial Officer will manage all sales activities of Wirecard AG and promote the company"s sales strategy to further expand its global market position.



The responsibilities of the Chief Operating Officer will be reorganized and placed under new management.





In addition, the Supervisory Board has resolved to reorganize the responsibilities of the Board of Management. The Management Board welcomes this decision.



The CEO of Wirecard AG, Dr. Markus Braun, will in future focus his activities on the strategic development of Wirecard AG.



The Supervisory Board is strengthening the Group"s Finance Department and is locating capital market communications directly with CFO Alexander von Knoop. The Finance Department will be relieved of the Compliance and Legal departments as well as Human Resources.



With the appointment of a COO to the Group Management Board, Jan Marsalek takes over responsibility for Business Development as Chief Business Development Officer.



The Product Board department headed by Susanne Steidl remains virtually unchanged. Responsibility for the Group companies in North and South America will be transferred to the COO.





On the basis of the agreed organizational and personnel changes, the Supervisory Board expresses its confidence in the Management Board and its Chairman.







