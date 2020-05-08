DGAP-DD: CANCOM SE english

08.05.2020 / 18:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Rudolf
Last name(s): Hotter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE


b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Share options to subscribe for shares of CANCOM SE (ISIN DE0005419105)


b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 150,000 share options as part of a share option program (on the basis of the authorization pursuant to agenda item 9 of the Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2018)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














08.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
59581  08.05.2020 


