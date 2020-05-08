DGAP-News: AIXTRON changes composition of Executive Board / Dr. Jochen Linck will be appointed as member of the Board / Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at expiry of his contract / The Board will be expanded by a CFO / Dr. Felix Grawert will become CEO on April 1, 2021
AIXTRON changes the composition of the Executive Board
Dr. Jochen Linck will be appointed as a member of the Executive Board
Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at the expiry of his contract
The AIXTRON Executive Board will be expanded by a Chief Financial Officer
Dr. Felix Grawert will become Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2021
At his own request, Executive Board member Dr. Bernd Schulte will retire at the expiry of his contract on March 31, 2021.
Dr. Linck has many years of experience in international management functions in various areas such as development, product management or launch management. The 54-year-old most recently served on the Executive Committee of Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. a leading global provider of cash management and self-service machines for banking and retail. As Managing Director of DN Systems, he was responsible for the development and launch of a new product generation of ATMs. Prior to this, the engineer with a PhD in lean production was a partner at McKinsey & Company, with a functional focus on product development, production and strategy in the mechanical engineering, aerospace and automotive industries.
The Supervisory Board considers the outstanding technology expert with many years of management experience to be the ideal person to lead AIXTRON into the next growth phase together with his colleagues on the Executive Board and the entire team.
In addition, the Executive Board is to be expanded to include a Chief Financial Officer, bringing the total number of members to three. The Supervisory Board"s Nomination Committee is working to soon fill this position.
Executive Board member Dr. Felix Grawert will take over as Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO on April 1, 2021, when the Executive Board will then consist of three members.
AIXTRON"s technologies address a number of different growth markets, for which market researchers predict double-digit annual growth rates over the next few years. AIXTRON intends to benefit from this growth and, with an expanded Executive Board, sees itself well set up for the future.
Dr. Bernd Schulte has been with AIXTRON since 1993 in various positions and has been a member of the Executive Board since 2002. Today, he manages the Company together with Dr. Felix Grawert and intends to retire when his Executive Board contract expires in March 2021. Until then, Dr. Schulte will be at full disposal to the Company and the Executive Board to actively support his new colleagues.
Kim Schindelhauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE comments: "We would like to express our special thanks to Dr. Bernd Schulte, who has accompanied and successfully led AIXTRON for more than 28 years at the time of his retirement. Dr. Schulte has shaped AIXTRON with his deep understanding of technology, close customer relationships and entrepreneurial drive, and has made a significant contribution to the Company"s success. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr. Schulte for his many years of successful service to the Company. The Supervisory Board wishes him all the best for his personal future".
"The generational change in the AIXTRON Group"s leadership has started with the appointment of Dr. Felix Grawert in 2017. The appointment of Dr. Jochen Linck and the soon to be appointed CFO, will then complete the generational change. With this Management Team, the Company is excellently positioned for future growth," explains Kim Schindelhauer.
About AIXTRON
For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.
This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.
Our registered trademarks: AIXACT(R), AIXTRON(R), APEVA(R), Atomic Level SolutionS(R), Close Coupled Showerhead(R), CRIUS(R), EXP(R), EPISON(R), Gas Foil Rotation(R), Optacap(TM), OVPD(R), Planetary Reactor(R), PVPD(R), STExS(R), TriJet(R)
