DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Postponement of the annual general meeting
2020. május 10., vasárnap, 20:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
MAN SE: Postponement of the annual general meeting
Munich, 10 May 2020 - The Executive Board of MAN SE today decided to postpone the annual general meeting of the company which was scheduled for 30 June 2020. Due to the postponement of the annual general meeting, on 30 June 2020 also no shareholders resolution on the merger-related squeeze-out which was announced by way of ad-hoc-announcement on 28 Febuary 2020 will be passed. A new date for the annual general meeting has not been set and will be published in due time.
Contact:
Dr. Martin Gstaltmeyr
General Counsel
T +49 175 579 2043
martin.gstaltmeyr@man.eu
MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Deutschland
www.corporate.man.eu
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAN SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98-334
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 360 98-572
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@man.eu
|Internet:
|www.corporate.man.eu
|ISIN:
|DE0005937007, DE0005937031
|WKN:
|593700, 593703
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1040477
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1040477 10-May-2020 CET/CEST
