Delivery Hero SE: Issuance of new shares in connection with existing stock option program and sale of shares for option holders by way of accelerated bookbuilding

















Berlin, May 11, 2020 - The management board of Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), with the consent of the supervisory board, today resolved to issue new shares under exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights with regard to the existing stock option program for current and former employees, directors and supporters of Delivery Hero and its subsidiaries. Up to 947,591 new ordinary registered shares ("New Shares"), representing up to approx. 0.5% of Delivery Hero"s registered share capital, will be issued to beneficiaries of the stock option program who have exercised their stock options. Delivery Hero"s registered share capital will be increased through a partial exercise of its existing authorized capital that has been granted for this specific purpose by an amount of up to EUR 947,591 from EUR 197,777,550.00 to up to EUR 198.725.141.00. The New Shares, like all other outstanding shares of Delivery Hero, will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2019 and be admitted to trading and included in the existing quotation for Delivery Hero"s shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Delivery of the New Shares to institutional investors is expected for May 19, 2020.

Approximately 840,000 of these New Shares will be offered to institutional investors for purchase through an accelerated bookbuilt offering upon instruction and for the benefit of certain beneficiaries, inter alia, so that they can finance the exercise prices and income taxes. Niklas Östberg, CEO and founder of Delivery Hero, for the first time exercised 566,600 stock options (corresponding to approximately 50% of his total vested stock options) which would otherwise expire and lapse without compensation this year or next year. He intends to hold approximately 100,000 of the shares he will receive for his exercised stock options and to sell the remainder of the shares in the offering. Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero exercised 70,000 stock options (corresponding to approximately 20% of his total vested stock options) which would otherwise expire and lapse without compensation next year, and intends to sell these 70,000 shares in the offering. One member of the supervisory board of Delivery Hero who is an employee representative and who was granted stock options as an employee exercised and will sell 10,000 shares; no other supervisory board members hold any stock options. UniCredit Bank AG acts as Sole Bookrunner on the share placement.

