1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Erich
Last name(s): Hunziker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BB BIOTECH AG


b) LEI

391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0038389992


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
59.40 CHF 29700000.000 CHF


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
59.40 CHF 29700000.000 CHF


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-08; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG

Schwertstrasse 6

8200 Schaffhausen

Switzerland
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch





 
