DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE







ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








11.05.2020 / 18:00



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Medienallee 7
PLZ: 85774
Ort: Unterföhring
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: KKR SP Limited
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: George Town, Grand Cayman, Kaimaninseln

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Europe V Opportunistic Investors L.P.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

08.05.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,21 % 2,00 % 5,21 % 233.000.000
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 7.489.000 0 % 3,21 %
Summe 7.489.000 3,21 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Call Option 22 Juni 2020 - 3 Juli 2020 n/a 4.659.000 2,00 %
    Summe 4.659.000 2,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





























Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
KKR SP Limited % % %
KKR Associates Europe V SCSp % % %
KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp % % %
Europe V Opportunistic Investors GP LLC % % %
Europe V Opportunistic Investors L.P. 3,21 % % %
Tosca S.à r.l. 3,21 % % 5,21 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Hinsichtlich der Angaben in Nr. 8 werden die von Europe V Opportunistic Investors L.P. direkt gehaltenen Stimmrechte auf der Grundlage einer Treuhandvereinbarung der Tosca S.à r.l. zugerechnet. 


Datum

11.05.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1041021  11.05.2020 



