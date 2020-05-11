DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Changes in the Board of Directors





11-May-2020 / 19:06 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The following changes have occurred in the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN DE0007203705). Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld will cease to be a member of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.



Contact:



Christoph Marx



Global Head of Investor Relations



Tel.: 06221 / 6425 - 172



Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com







