11-May-2020 / 19:06 CET/CEST


The following changes have occurred in the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN DE0007203705). Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld will cease to be a member of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.



Contact:

Christoph Marx

Global Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: 06221 / 6425 - 172

Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com










Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
