



DGAP-News: OHB SE





/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement













OHB SE: 3-month results for 2020 in line with expectations despite Covid-19 crisis:

















12.05.2020 / 08:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Total revenues reaches EUR 184 million (-4%),

- EBITDA of EUR 19.3 million almost at the previous year"s level (-1%), EBIT reaches EUR 11.1 million (-10%),

- Increase of the EBITDA margin from 10.2% to 10.5%





Bremen, May 12, 2020. The OHB Group"s (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124) total revenues came to EUR 184.2 million after three months, down on the previous year (previous year: EUR 190.9 million). Operating earnings (EBITDA) came to EUR 19.3 million, thus remaining almost unchanged over the previous year (EUR 19.5 million). The operating EBITDA margin thus rose to 10.5% in the reporting period, compared to 10.2% in the same period of the previous year. EBIT declined to EUR 11.1 million in the first three months of the current financial year, after EUR 12.4 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin dropped to 6.0%, after 6.5% in the same period of the previous year. The EBIT margin on own value added reached 8.7%, compared to 10.2% in the previous year.

The financial result of EUR -1.3 million was lower than in the same period a year ago (previous year: EUR -0.5 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) changed to EUR 9.8 million after the first three months of 2020, compared to EUR 11.9 million in the previous year. Lower income taxes in the amount of EUR 3.3 million (previous year: EUR 3.9 million) in the 2020 reporting period resulted in consolidated net income for the period of EUR 6.5 million (previous year: EUR 8.0 million).

At EUR 141.8 million, non-consolidated total revenues in the Space Systems business segment were down on the first three months of the previous year (EUR 146.3 million). The reduced total revenues nevertheless resulted in a substantially higher operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 17.2 million (previous year: EUR 14.8 million). At EUR 10.8 million, the segment"s EBIT was also up on the previous year"s figure of EUR 9.3 million. The EBIT margin in relation to unconsolidated total revenues thus increased from 6.3% in the previous year to 7.6% in the reporting period.

The unconsolidated total revenues of the business segment Aerospace + Industrial Products in the first three months of the business year 2020 amounted to EUR 43.2 million and was thus below the previous year"s value of EUR 46.0 million. As a result, the key figure EBIT was also down on the previous year (EUR 2.9 million) and reached a value of EUR 0.4 million. The EBIT margin in relation to unconsolidated total revenue was 1.0 %, compared with 6.2 % in the previous year.

The Group"s firm order backlog stood at EUR 1,703 million after the first three months of fiscal 2020, up from EUR 1,840 million as of December 31, 2019, of which OHB System AG accounted for almost 79 % at EUR 1,344 million. As of March 31, 2020, the OHB Group"s total assets came to EUR 966.7 million, up 4 % on the figure of EUR 931.0 million recorded as of December 31, 2019. The slight increase in equity from EUR 200.8 million to EUR 204.1 million was disproportionately lower than the increase in total assets, resulting in an equity ratio of 21.1 % as of March 31, 2020, up from 21.6 % as of December 31, 2019.

During the Capital Market Day on February 13, 2020, the Management Board issued the following guidance for fiscal year 2020: The OHB Group"s consolidated total revenues are to amount to EUR 1.1 billion, with EBITDA and EBIT expected to reach EUR 80 million and



EUR 44 million, respectively. At present, it is not yet possible to foresee if the actual results at the end of the year will or will not deviate from our plans and expectations from February. For this reason, we can neither confirm nor withdraw the guidance issued for the key performance indicators total revenues, EBITDA and EBIT for the 2020 financial year.

Key performance indicators at a glance

EUR (000s)





+/- 3M



3M / 2019

3M / 2020

2019 / 2020

Sales

182,438

175,007

-4%

Total revenues

190,945

184,156

-4%

EBITDA

19,500

19,271

-1%

EBIT

12,358

11,094

-10%

EBT

11,908

9,777

-18%

Consolidated net profit

7,974

6,497

-19%

EPS in EUR

0.42

0.36

-14%

Cash and cash equivalents







at the end of the period

60,012

116,538

+94%



Contact:



Martina Lilienthal



Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (0)421 - 2020-7200



Fax: +49 (0)421 - 2020-613



E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de



Home: www.ohb.de

Günther Hörbst



Head of Corporate Communications



Tel.: +49 (0)421 - 2020-9438



Fax: +49 (0)421 - 2020-613



E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de



Home: www.ohb.de

The interim report for Q1 2020 and further information are available at:



www.ohb.de