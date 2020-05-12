DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2020. május 12., kedd, 11:27
Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 19, 2020
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 19, 2020
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1042047 12.05.2020
