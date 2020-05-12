DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2020

Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2020

Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte













Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
