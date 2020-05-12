DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Dermapharm Holding SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Dermapharm Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








12.05.2020 / 11:27



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Dermapharm Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.05.2020

Ort: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.05.2020

Ort: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Deutschland
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
