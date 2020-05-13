DGAP-DD: Allianz SE english

2020. május 12., kedd, 15:41















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.05.2020 / 15:40




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Niran
Last name(s): Peiris

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Allianz SE


b) LEI

529900K9B0N5BT694847 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008404005


b) Nature of the transaction

Aquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of Management


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
156.706265 EUR 324852.09 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
156.706265 EUR 324852.09 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














12.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



59637  12.05.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum