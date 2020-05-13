DGAP-DD: Bio-Gate AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.05.2020 / 15:51




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Karl
Nachname(n): Richter

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Bio-Gate AG


b) LEI

391200G5LKTIOTZOXP90 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000BGAG981


b) Art des Geschäfts

Zeichnung von neuen Aktien im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung unter Bezugsrechtsausschluss


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
2,10 EUR 50001,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
2,10 EUR 50001,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-05-07; UTC-4


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bio-Gate AG

Neumeyerstr. 28-34

90411 Nürnberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.bio-gate.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



59647  12.05.2020 


