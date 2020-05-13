DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG: Outlook for the current fiscal year pessimistic in terms of growth due to the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic
2020. május 12., kedd, 17:43
Outlook for the current fiscal year pessimistic in terms of growth due to the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic
In an untroubled economic environment, the offers placed on the market and the number of major orders to be negotiated for future projects would have the potential for profitable sales and earnings growth in the lower double-digit percentage range. However, due to the massive global impact of the Corona pandemic, these will continue to shift, so that it is uncertain whether sales will be realized in the current fiscal year (to September 30, 2020), although incoming orders from Asia, especially from China, once again show initial impulses. The figures for the second quarter of 2019/2020 will be published as scheduled on May 29, 2020.
On April 29, the additional acceptance period for the Atlas Copco Group"s voluntary public takeover bid for ISRA VISION AG expired. ISRA shareholders have tendered a total of 17,205,199 shares. This represents 78.51% of ISRA"s share capital. With an acceptance rate of 78.51% and a shareholding of 13.68% (as of May 05, 2020), Atlas Copco will hold 92.19% of ISRA VISION"s shares after the completion of the tender offer. The Atlas Copco Group"s offer is subject to approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). All other offer conditions have been fulfilled. Further information on the offer is available at www.technology-offer.com.
ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, is worldwide leading in surface inspection of web materials. Furthermore, it is one of the globally leading providers of machine vision programs, specialising in the area of 3D machine vision, in particular for "3D robot vision".
The core competence of the Company is the ISRA-BrainWARE(R), an innovative software for intelligent machine vision systems. Here, the scientific know-how from the fields of optics, lighting technology, surveying technology, physics, image processing and classification algorithms and a complex system design are combined. Machine vision is a key technology for visualising systems that imitate the human eye. Today"s ISRA applications focus primarily on the automation of production and quality assurance of goods and products supplied to large, future-oriented markets such as energy, healthcare, food, mobility and information. The customers mainly include renowned global players from the respective sectors.
Further information is available at www.isravision.com.
ISRA VISION AG
Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 0
Investor Relations
Susanne Becht
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ISRA VISION AG
|Industriestr. 14
|64297 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6151 9 48-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6151 9 48-140
|E-mail:
|investor@isravision.com
|Internet:
|www.isravision.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005488100
|WKN:
|548810
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1042497
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1042497 12.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]