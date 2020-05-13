



Outlook for the current fiscal year pessimistic in terms of growth due to the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic





ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100) - the Machine Vision company, one of the world"s leading suppliers of surface inspection and 3D Machine Vision applications - adheres to its cautious outlook for the year due to the massive uncertainties and distortions on the global markets caused by the Corona pandemic. In March, the company announced that the dynamics of incoming orders in the following months would depend largely on the extent of the impact of the Corona virus. Due to the currently unpredictable effects of the Corona virus on the supply chains and the handling of projects at ISRA"s customers the visibility for a concrete forecast remains very limited.

In an untroubled economic environment, the offers placed on the market and the number of major orders to be negotiated for future projects would have the potential for profitable sales and earnings growth in the lower double-digit percentage range. However, due to the massive global impact of the Corona pandemic, these will continue to shift, so that it is uncertain whether sales will be realized in the current fiscal year (to September 30, 2020), although incoming orders from Asia, especially from China, once again show initial impulses. The figures for the second quarter of 2019/2020 will be published as scheduled on May 29, 2020.

On April 29, the additional acceptance period for the Atlas Copco Group"s voluntary public takeover bid for ISRA VISION AG expired. ISRA shareholders have tendered a total of 17,205,199 shares. This represents 78.51% of ISRA"s share capital. With an acceptance rate of 78.51% and a shareholding of 13.68% (as of May 05, 2020), Atlas Copco will hold 92.19% of ISRA VISION"s shares after the completion of the tender offer. The Atlas Copco Group"s offer is subject to approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). All other offer conditions have been fulfilled. Further information on the offer is available at www.technology-offer.com.





Company profile

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, is worldwide leading in surface inspection of web materials. Furthermore, it is one of the globally leading providers of machine vision programs, specialising in the area of 3D machine vision, in particular for "3D robot vision".

The core competence of the Company is the ISRA-BrainWARE(R), an innovative software for intelligent machine vision systems. Here, the scientific know-how from the fields of optics, lighting technology, surveying technology, physics, image processing and classification algorithms and a complex system design are combined. Machine vision is a key technology for visualising systems that imitate the human eye. Today"s ISRA applications focus primarily on the automation of production and quality assurance of goods and products supplied to large, future-oriented markets such as energy, healthcare, food, mobility and information. The customers mainly include renowned global players from the respective sectors.





With more than 25 locations worldwide, ISRA offers customer proximity everywhere and ensures optimum service and support.

Further information is available at www.isravision.com.





