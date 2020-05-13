DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER Receives €69 Million in Financing Commitments
2020. május 12., kedd, 18:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Financing
ADLER Receives €69 Million in Financing Commitments
The syndicated loan in the amount of €69 million affords ADLER additional financial leeway to stabilise its operations and to finance the ADLER Group. This step has become necessary, because the closure of all of ADLER"s 171 stores in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Switzerland on official orders aimed at containing the continuing spread of COVID-19 has resulted in significant losses of revenue.
The further development of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on ADLER Group"s business cannot yet be reliably predicted at this time. ADLER is therefore still unable to make a forecast which includes these effects for the full year 2020. As soon as the uncertainties subside, the Executive Board intends to publish a new forecast for the current financial year.
------------------ end of inside information---------------------
Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Modemärkte AG
|Industriestraße Ost 1-7
|63808 Haibach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6021 633 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6021 633 1299
|E-mail:
|info@adler.de
|Internet:
|www.adlermode.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H8MU2
|WKN:
|A1H8MU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1042499
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1042499 12-May-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]