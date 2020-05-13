DGAP-News: PNE WIND has a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year
2020. május 13., szerda, 08:00
Corporate News
PNE AG has a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year
- First quarter results on target
- Goals for the entire year confirmed
Cuxhaven, May 13, 2020 - PNE AG, which is internationally active in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, has made a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year. This is shown by the statement published today about the course of the first quarter. Even though the first few months have already shown very clearly that 2020 will not be a normal year in view of global developments and the effects of the Corona crisis, the Board of Management nevertheless looks to the year as a whole with cautious optimism.
Dynamic start to 2020
PNE currently operates wind farms with an installed nominal capacity of 130.1 MW in its own portfolio. The plans are to expand the portfolio of internally operated projects, primarily in Germany, to up to 500 MW by the end of 2023.
There was also progress in the first quarter in the development of photovoltaic projects. In this area, the "pipeline" of projects in progress was expanded to 132 MWp.
First quarter results on target
Accordingly, the Board of Management confirms the target for the year as a whole of achieving EBITDA of euro 15 to 20 million and EBIT of euro 5 to 10 million for the Group, despite investments in the development of wind farms in the Company"s own portfolio.
Good operative position
About the PNE Group
Contacts for enquiries
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1042465
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1042465 13.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]