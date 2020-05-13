





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















13.05.2020 / 09:01







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 28, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 28, 2020



Address:

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 28, 2020Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 28, 2020Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html

























13.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



