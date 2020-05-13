DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Gigaset AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Gigaset AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








13.05.2020 / 09:01



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Gigaset AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.05.2020

Ort: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.05.2020

Ort: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Gigaset AG

Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5

80636 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.gigaset.com





 
