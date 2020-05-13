DGAP-AFR: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 20, 2020

Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 20, 2020

Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Rablstr. 26

81669 München

Germany
Internet: www.eventim.de





 
