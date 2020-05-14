





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title:

Mr

First name:

Sean

Last name(s):

McGrath







2. Reason for the notification





a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the management team











b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.











b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15











4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB0059822006







b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of Shares











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

34.0000 EUR

7,108











d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

34.000 EUR

7,108











e) Date of the transaction



2020-05-08











f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

