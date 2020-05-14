DGAP-News: Wirecard Bank AG: Jörg Brand appointed to the Management Board

13 May 2020


Aschheim (Munich). The Supervisory Board of Wirecard Bank AG has appointed Jörg Brand (50) to the Management Board of Wirecard Bank AG. Jörg Brand is responsible for the Risk Management division. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has reviewed and approved the appointment of Jörg Brand.

 



Jörg Brand is a proven banking and payment services expert. He comes from First Data GmbH, which was formed from a business combination of First Data Deutschland GmbH, Telecash GmbH and First Data Europe, Germany Branch. There, as Spokesman of the Management Board, he headed the Sales, Product Management, Account Management, Client Service and Operations departments. Previous positions included Xchanging PLC, London, where he was Executive Director of the Financial Services Sector. In this role he was also Managing Director of two German transaction banks with full banking license. Prior to this, Jörg Brand held various management positions at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and Deutsche Bank in Buenos Aires, New York, London and Luxembourg.

 



Brand, who holds a Master of Science in Finance from London Business School, looks back on more than 30 years of international career in the finance and payments industry. He began his professional career at Dresdner Bank. His apprenticeship as a banker was followed by a degree in banking at the Frankfurter Bankakademie (now Frankfurt School of Finance and Management).



Wirecard contact:



Wirecard AG

Iris Stoeckl

VP Investor Relations/ Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424

E-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY


About Wirecard:


Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world"s fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.















EQS News ID: 1044363





 
