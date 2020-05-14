



Aschheim (Munich). The Supervisory Board of Wirecard Bank AG has appointed Jörg Brand (50) to the Management Board of Wirecard Bank AG. Jörg Brand is responsible for the Risk Management division. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has reviewed and approved the appointment of Jörg Brand.





Jörg Brand is a proven banking and payment services expert. He comes from First Data GmbH, which was formed from a business combination of First Data Deutschland GmbH, Telecash GmbH and First Data Europe, Germany Branch. There, as Spokesman of the Management Board, he headed the Sales, Product Management, Account Management, Client Service and Operations departments. Previous positions included Xchanging PLC, London, where he was Executive Director of the Financial Services Sector. In this role he was also Managing Director of two German transaction banks with full banking license. Prior to this, Jörg Brand held various management positions at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and Deutsche Bank in Buenos Aires, New York, London and Luxembourg.





Brand, who holds a Master of Science in Finance from London Business School, looks back on more than 30 years of international career in the finance and payments industry. He began his professional career at Dresdner Bank. His apprenticeship as a banker was followed by a degree in banking at the Frankfurter Bankakademie (now Frankfurt School of Finance and Management).

