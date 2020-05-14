DGAP-News: Wirecard Bank AG: Jörg Brand appointed to the Management Board
2020. május 13., szerda, 22:35
13 May 2020
Jörg Brand is a proven banking and payment services expert. He comes from First Data GmbH, which was formed from a business combination of First Data Deutschland GmbH, Telecash GmbH and First Data Europe, Germany Branch. There, as Spokesman of the Management Board, he headed the Sales, Product Management, Account Management, Client Service and Operations departments. Previous positions included Xchanging PLC, London, where he was Executive Director of the Financial Services Sector. In this role he was also Managing Director of two German transaction banks with full banking license. Prior to this, Jörg Brand held various management positions at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and Deutsche Bank in Buenos Aires, New York, London and Luxembourg.
Brand, who holds a Master of Science in Finance from London Business School, looks back on more than 30 years of international career in the finance and payments industry. He began his professional career at Dresdner Bank. His apprenticeship as a banker was followed by a degree in banking at the Frankfurter Bankakademie (now Frankfurt School of Finance and Management).
Wirecard contact:
Wirecard AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1044363
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1044363 13.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]