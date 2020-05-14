DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Preliminary result Q1 2020

2020. május 14., csütörtök, 07:30







DGAP-News: Wirecard AG


/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results






Wirecard AG: Preliminary result Q1 2020 (news with additional features)








14.05.2020 / 07:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aschheim (Munich). In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020, Wirecard AG succeeded in boosting its earnings as expected.



According to preliminary figures, consolidated revenues increased by around 24 percent to EUR 700.2 million (Q1/2019: EUR 566.7 million). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by around 26 percent to EUR 199.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1/2019: EUR 158.0 million). Adjusted by one-off expenses EBITDA would be up by 29 percent to around EUR 204.0 million (+ EUR 4.8 million).



For the fiscal year 2020, the Management Board confirms its forecast of achieving earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of EUR 1.0 billion to EUR 1.12 billion.



CFO Alexander von Knoop says: "We have made a good start to the new financial year. However, the Covid-19 effects had a negative impact on our airline/travel business. We were able to largely offset these effects by growth in our online business in the consumer and digital goods sectors. Our new customer business continues to develop strongly."



All results are preliminary. The interim statement for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on June 16, 2020.



Contact:

Wirecard AG

Iris Stoeckl

VP IR/ Corp. Comm.

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424

E-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY




About Wirecard:


Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world"s fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.




Additional features:

Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KJUIXJSFIN
Document title: Prelims Q1 2020 / coronavirus update


14.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1044369





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1044369  14.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044369&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum