DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Preliminary result Q1 2020
2020. május 14., csütörtök, 07:30
Aschheim (Munich). In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020, Wirecard AG succeeded in boosting its earnings as expected.
According to preliminary figures, consolidated revenues increased by around 24 percent to EUR 700.2 million (Q1/2019: EUR 566.7 million). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by around 26 percent to EUR 199.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1/2019: EUR 158.0 million). Adjusted by one-off expenses EBITDA would be up by 29 percent to around EUR 204.0 million (+ EUR 4.8 million).
For the fiscal year 2020, the Management Board confirms its forecast of achieving earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of EUR 1.0 billion to EUR 1.12 billion.
CFO Alexander von Knoop says: "We have made a good start to the new financial year. However, the Covid-19 effects had a negative impact on our airline/travel business. We were able to largely offset these effects by growth in our online business in the consumer and digital goods sectors. Our new customer business continues to develop strongly."
All results are preliminary. The interim statement for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on June 16, 2020.
Contact:
Additional features:
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KJUIXJSFIN
Document title: Prelims Q1 2020 / coronavirus update
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1044369
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1044369 14.05.2020
