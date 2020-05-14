



DGAP-News: Wirecard AG





/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results













Wirecard AG: Preliminary result Q1 2020 (news with additional features)

















14.05.2020 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aschheim (Munich). In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020, Wirecard AG succeeded in boosting its earnings as expected.

According to preliminary figures, consolidated revenues increased by around 24 percent to EUR 700.2 million (Q1/2019: EUR 566.7 million). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by around 26 percent to EUR 199.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1/2019: EUR 158.0 million). Adjusted by one-off expenses EBITDA would be up by 29 percent to around EUR 204.0 million (+ EUR 4.8 million).

For the fiscal year 2020, the Management Board confirms its forecast of achieving earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of EUR 1.0 billion to EUR 1.12 billion.

CFO Alexander von Knoop says: "We have made a good start to the new financial year. However, the Covid-19 effects had a negative impact on our airline/travel business. We were able to largely offset these effects by growth in our online business in the consumer and digital goods sectors. Our new customer business continues to develop strongly."

All results are preliminary. The interim statement for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on June 16, 2020.

Contact:



Wirecard AG



Iris Stoeckl



VP IR/ Corp. Comm.



Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424



E-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com



http://www.wirecard.com



ISIN DE0007472060



Reuters: WDI.GDE



Bloomberg: WDI GY



About Wirecard:





Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world"s fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.