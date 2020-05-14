





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















14.05.2020 / 07:30







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020



Address:

zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 15, 2020Address: https://investors.zooplus.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

























14.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



