DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS GOOD Q1 RESULTS AND IS SEEING VERY STRONG CURRENT TRADING
2020. május 14., csütörtök, 08:00
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS GOOD Q1 RESULTS AND IS SEEING VERY STRONG CURRENT TRADING
Luxembourg, 14 May 2020 - Global Fashion Group S.A. (GFG), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, delivers its results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2020 and provides an update on the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q1 2020 Highlights
- Net Merchandise Value (NMV) increased by 13.1% on a constant currency basis to €372.1m. Revenue growth was 8.1% on a constant currency basis reflecting a growing proportion of transactions coming through the Marketplace, which accounted for 25% of Q1 NMV.
- Active Customers increased by 15.5% to 13.3m, with NMV per Active Customer up by 3.9% to €136.3.
- Orders grew by 7.5% to 7.4m, with a 5.2% increase in the average order value. Customers purchased 2.7% more frequently at 2.6 times per year, the 10th consecutive quarter in which we have increased frequency.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 40.6%, up 300bps YoY.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was (8.3)%, an improvement of 150bps YoY, continuing our path to profitability.
- Pro-forma cash balance at 31 March of €210m.
Our priority has always been the safety and well-being of our people and customers, and we adapted our business quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we have been prepared for the strong growth we have seen in the last three weeks and continue to build on the accelerating demand for ecommerce consumption in our markets."
While the Group was trading in line with management expectations until mid-March, GFG"s Q1 results were negatively impacted across each of the regions at different times by the COVID-19 pandemic, and by currency headwinds that resulted in a drag on NMV of around €20 million.
The 300bps improvement in Gross Margin was driven by higher Marketplace penetration, stable Retail gross margin, and a one-off inventory provision in Q1 2019 relating to a business discontinued pre-IPO.
The improved Adjusted EBITDA performance was driven primarily by a higher Gross Margin, partially offset by an increased fulfilment cost income ratio, reflecting the accounting treatment of Marketplace revenue.
The Group had a Pro-Forma Cash1 balance of €210 million on 31 March 2020, and €219 million at 12 May 2020. GFG intends to cancel its existing Revolving Credit Facility, which consists of an undrawn working capital facility and a utilised bank guarantee facility, and replace it with simpler and more cost-effective financing arrangements. The discussions are ongoing and the formal cancellation of the Revolving Credit Facility is expected in the near future.
COVID-19 Business Impact
The pandemic has had a similar impact on demand across all GFG markets, albeit at slightly different times and with different severity. While reported NMV is based on delivery, GFG measures customer demand by the Order Intake, the total value of customer orders (including VAT and sales taxes) and net of provisioned returns and rejections at the date of a customer order. The weekly Order Intake declined for three weeks in late March and early April, started to recover in the second week of April and then accelerated strongly in the second half of April and early May, with growth around 40% compared to last year for the last three weeks to May 10th .
Once the initial shock of lockdown passed, customers returned to GFG platforms but with different needs, and an increased demand for categories like sport, wellness and loungewear - while categories like dresses or formal wear saw significant declines. At the same time, GFG experienced a significant increase in new customers trying its services for the first time. In April, the Group acquired more than 650,000 new customers, almost 50% more than in that month last year.
Further to the trading update on 31 March, GFG has taken action to reduce budgeted costs and investment as a result of this period of uncertainty:
- €40 million year-on-year reduction in marketing, tech and general & administrative costs;
- Capex investment for FY 2020 has been reduced to no more than €45 million; and
- Q2 Inventory intake reduction of c.€90 million.
GFG"s adaptability delivers continued progress against strategic priorities
By working collaboratively with brand partners through these industry-changing times, GFG has been providing innovative solutions to enable brands to continue selling when much of bricks & mortar retail is closed. Through an acceleration to its Marketplace model during Q1 and into Q2, GFG"s brand partners have been able to build their online presence and reach GFG"s 13 million Active Customers with an increased proportion of their range. This shift has also enabled GFG to offer a wider, more flexible assortment and avoid greater inventory risk.
With the accelerated consumer shift from offline to online, innovations in technology have never been more important. GFG continues to strengthen its app-first approach by adapting communications to inspire and support customers who are spending significantly more time at home. In Q1, GFG apps generated 58% of NMV (Q1 19: 46%) and customer purchase frequency was up by 2.7%, with a 5.2% increase in average order value.
Outlook
GFG removed its previous financial guidance for FY 2020 on 31 March 2020. While the Group made good progress through the First Quarter across all published KPIs, and is seeing very strong growth of orders placed in late April and early May, the macro backdrop in which the Group operates remains uncertain. The further development of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on both the consumer and the Group"s business cannot currently be predicted.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For further information, please contact:
Press / Communications
Investor Relations
Forward looking information
About Global Fashion Group
For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1044351
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1044351 14.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]