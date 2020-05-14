



Energiekontor sells three solar parks

















- Project sales to Tübingen municipal utility

- The converted output is sufficient for around 3,500 households

Energiekontor AG has sold a total of three solar parks to the Tübingen municipal utility (swt) with a total output of 13.3 MW. Two of the solar parks are located in Bavaria (Gefrees and Absberg) and one in Brandenburg (Karstädt). swt had already acquired the Nadrensee solar park (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) from Energiekontor AG in 2016.

The three solar parks are expected to generate an average of around 14 million kilowatt hours p. a. This amount of electricity is calculated to be sufficient to cover the needs of more than 3,500 households. In the case of two solar parks, the electricity produced will be remunerated based on the hammer prices achieved in the EEG tenders in 2019. One of the three parks, on the other hand, has a special feature and is remunerated outside the EEG support based on a direct power purchase agreement (PPA) with an energy supplier. This is an absolute novelty in the solar sector in Germany and a first important milestone in the development of a PPA market in Germany.

Peter Szabo, Chairman of the Board of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "The sales process of the three solar parks was conducted in a cooperative and professional manner. The development of solar parks is becoming increasingly important for Energiekontor. We have recently been able to significantly increase the rate here and still have many projects in the pipeline. Solar energy can compete with conventional energy sources at many locations and we therefore expect a significant acceleration in the national and above all international expansion of capacities. Energiekontor aims to play an important role in this process.

"With the purchase of three new solar parks from our long-standing business partner Energiekontor, Stadtwerke Tübingen is showing investment strength and - almost more importantly - that we are continuing our expansion path even in economically difficult pandemic times," says Stadtwerke Managing Director Ortwin Wiebecke. "Only if we stay on the ball in the expansion of renewable energies will we be able to make sustainable progress towards the energy turnaround. Despite the corona crisis, we must continue to work in a focused manner to ensure that the climate targets set by the federal government, municipalities and cities remain achievable.







About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: Energiekontor has stood for this for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded to include solar energy in 2010. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a rated output of almost 287 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also wants to take on a pioneering role economically and realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets as quickly as possible at market prices, independent of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin and Potsdam. The company also has branches in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Austin/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record since the Company was founded: 126 wind farms and eight solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of almost 1.7 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The share of Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

About Stadtwerke Tübingen GmbH:



Stadtwerke Tübingen (swt) is a municipal energy and supply company for Tübingen and the region with nationwide sales of electricity and natural gas. To date, swt and its 530 employees are 100 percent owned by the local authorities. As an expert in electricity, natural gas, district heating, water, telecommunications, swimming pools, multi-storey car parks and city buses, swt provides essential infrastructure services. swt stands for ecological and innovative supply with a strong focus on the expansion of decentralised and renewable power generation. The total annual turnover is over 200 million euros.

