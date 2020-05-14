



DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft





/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting













BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Schrobenhausen on 25.06.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















14.05.2020 / 15:05







Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock

Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BAUER Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General Meeting.

Please find the full text of the announcement here:



English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200512009501/en/Einladung Tagesordnung_EN.pdf





14.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

