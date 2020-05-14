DGAP-AGM: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Schrobenhausen on 25.06.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. május 14., csütörtök, 15:05







DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft


/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting






BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Schrobenhausen on 25.06.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








14.05.2020 / 15:05



Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BAUER Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General Meeting.
Please find the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200512009501/en/Einladung Tagesordnung_EN.pdf













14.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

BAUER-Straße 1

86529 Schrobenhausen

Germany
Phone: +49 8252 971218
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: https://www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Xetra, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Berlin, Hannover, Stuttgart,





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1045577  14.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1045577&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
A közzétételek rovatban a társaságok, pénztárak, hatóságok és egyéb piaci szereplők jogszabályban rögzített tájékoztatási kötelzettségből eredő közzétételei jelennek meg. A jognyilatkozatok tartalmáért a kibocsátó felel.

Közzétételek - archívum