DGAP-AGM: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Schrobenhausen on 25.06.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. május 14., csütörtök, 15:05
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General Meeting.
Please find the full text of the announcement here:
English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200512009501/en/Einladung Tagesordnung_EN.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 8252 971218
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@bauer.de
|Internet:
|https://www.bauer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005168108
|WKN:
|516810
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Xetra, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Berlin, Hannover, Stuttgart,
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1045577 14.05.2020
