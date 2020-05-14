





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















14.05.2020 / 15:32









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

TWG Ventures GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Thomas Wartmut

Last name(s):

Griesel

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.64 EUR





40640.00 EUR



40.66 EUR





644461.00 EUR



40.68 EUR





10942.92 EUR



40.70 EUR





13797.30 EUR



40.72 EUR





4560.64 EUR



40.74 EUR





66650.64 EUR



40.76 EUR





28572.76 EUR



40.78 EUR





26751.68 EUR



40.80 EUR





27866.40 EUR



40.82 EUR





108540.38 EUR



40.84 EUR





61545.88 EUR



40.86 EUR





183297.96 EUR



40.88 EUR





52081.12 EUR



40.90 EUR





72311.20 EUR



41.02 EUR





7014.42 EUR



40.92 EUR





36909.84 EUR



40.94 EUR





70989.96 EUR



40.96 EUR





40140.80 EUR



40.98 EUR





29382.66 EUR



41.00 EUR





71873.00 EUR



41.04 EUR





8536.32 EUR



41.06 EUR





1642.40 EUR



40.62 EUR





428744.10 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

40.7450676 EUR





2037253.3800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-13; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



