DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english

2020. május 14., csütörtök, 15:34















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.05.2020 / 15:32




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





















































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
40.64 EUR 40640.00 EUR
40.66 EUR 644461.00 EUR
40.68 EUR 10942.92 EUR
40.70 EUR 13797.30 EUR
40.72 EUR 4560.64 EUR
40.74 EUR 66650.64 EUR
40.76 EUR 28572.76 EUR
40.78 EUR 26751.68 EUR
40.80 EUR 27866.40 EUR
40.82 EUR 108540.38 EUR
40.84 EUR 61545.88 EUR
40.86 EUR 183297.96 EUR
40.88 EUR 52081.12 EUR
40.90 EUR 72311.20 EUR
41.02 EUR 7014.42 EUR
40.92 EUR 36909.84 EUR
40.94 EUR 70989.96 EUR
40.96 EUR 40140.80 EUR
40.98 EUR 29382.66 EUR
41.00 EUR 71873.00 EUR
41.04 EUR 8536.32 EUR
41.06 EUR 1642.40 EUR
40.62 EUR 428744.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
40.7450676 EUR 2037253.3800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














14.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



59743  14.05.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum