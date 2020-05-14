DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.05.2020 / 18:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Srinivasan
Last name(s): Gopalan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
13.6800 EUR 98947.44 EUR
13.6700 EUR 103686.95 EUR
13.6650 EUR 90858.59 EUR
13.6750 EUR 68142.53 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.6724 EUR 361635.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
