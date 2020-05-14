

Burgenland Holding AG was informed today by Energie Burgenland AG that it expects extraordinary contributions to its results in the aggregate amount of EUR 24 million for the financial year 2019/20 ending 30. September 2020. These are due to the realization of one-off effects in connection with the termination of the U.S. cross-border lease in the amount of around EUR 20 million as well as the sale of a minority interest in the amount of around EUR 4 million. The financial result of Burgenland Holding AG is affected largely by the financial result of Energie Burgenland AG, in which it holds a 49% interest.





Furthermore, assuming average energy market conditions, an operative business development with usual fluctuations is expected.









