DGAP-Adhoc: Burgenland Holding AG: Energie Burgenland AG, in which Burgenland Holding AG holds a 49 percent interest, expects positive one-off effects in the aggregate amount of EUR 24 million for the financial year 2019/20
2020. május 14., csütörtök, 18:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Burgenland Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Change in Forecast
Burgenland Holding AG was informed today by Energie Burgenland AG that it expects extraordinary contributions to its results in the aggregate amount of EUR 24 million for the financial year 2019/20 ending 30. September 2020. These are due to the realization of one-off effects in connection with the termination of the U.S. cross-border lease in the amount of around EUR 20 million as well as the sale of a minority interest in the amount of around EUR 4 million. The financial result of Burgenland Holding AG is affected largely by the financial result of Energie Burgenland AG, in which it holds a 49% interest.
Furthermore, assuming average energy market conditions, an operative business development with usual fluctuations is expected.
Contact:
Burgenland Holding AG
Member of Executive Board
Dr. Klaus Kohlhuber
Technologiezentrum
Marktstraße 3
7000 Eisenstadt
Phone: +43 2236 200-12398
E-Mail: klaus.kohlhuber@evn.at
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burgenland Holding AG
|Marktstraße 3
|7000 Eisenstadt
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2236 200 24186
|Fax:
|+43 2236 200 84703
|E-mail:
|info@buho.at
|Internet:
|www.buho.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000640552
|WKN:
|879095
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1045801
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1045801 14-May-2020 CET/CEST
