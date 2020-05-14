DGAP-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2020. május 14., csütörtök, 20:18







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








14.05.2020 / 20:18



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020

Address: https://www.gea.com/de/investoren/pressemitteilungen-berichte/quartals-halbjahresfinanzberichte/index.jsp


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020

Address: https://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/releases-reports/quarterly-reports/index.jsp













14.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.gea.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1045823  14.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1045823&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum