DGAP-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2020. május 14., csütörtök, 20:18







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








14.05.2020 / 20:18



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.05.2020

Ort: https://www.gea.com/de/investoren/pressemitteilungen-berichte/quartals-halbjahresfinanzberichte/index.jsp


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.05.2020

Ort: https://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/releases-reports/quarterly-reports/index.jsp













14.05.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.gea.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1045823  14.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1045823&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum