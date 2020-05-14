DGAP-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
2020. május 14., csütörtök, 20:18
Hiermit gibt die GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.05.2020
Ort: https://www.gea.com/de/investoren/pressemitteilungen-berichte/quartals-halbjahresfinanzberichte/index.jsp
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.05.2020
Ort: https://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/releases-reports/quarterly-reports/index.jsp
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1045823 14.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]