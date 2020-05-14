DGAP-Adhoc: B. Braun Melsungen AG requests supplements to agenda of the extraordinary general shareholders" meeting on 3 June 2020
2020. május 14., csütörtök, 21:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
On 14 May 2020, the Management Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has received a request by the shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG ("B. Braun") for supplements to the agenda of the extraordinary general shareholders" meeting on 3 June 2020. According to the request for supplements, B. Braun demands the following additional items be put on the agenda:
- presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the approved consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2019 (including management reports and report of the Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year),
- resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit, whereby B. Braun leaves it to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to submit the proposal for the appropriation of profit published in the 2019 Annual Report,
- resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board and the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year, and
- election of the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board, whereby it is proposed that the candidates already proposed by B. Braun in the request to convene the meeting shall be elected for the maximum term of office permitted by law.
The Management Board will diligently examine B. Braun"s request for supplements and take the legally required measures.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
|Salzburger Leite 1
|97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9771 - 65-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9771 - 97 467
|E-mail:
|rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007042301
|WKN:
|704230
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1045839
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1045839 14-May-2020 CET/CEST
