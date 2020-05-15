DGAP-News: First Sensor Sees Minor Coronavirus Effects in the First Quarter
Corporate News
First Sensor Sees Minor Coronavirus Effects in the First Quarter
- Sales up slightly on Q4 2019 at €38.8 million
In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the First Sensor Group generated sales of €38.8 million (previous year: €41.4 million) and was therefore roughly on a par with the previous quarter. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic initially affected only plant closures by Chinese customers and, late in the quarter, European customers too. They initially had little impact on sales.
"Despite the pandemic, we still achieved solid sales growth of 12.2% in Asia," says Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "We gained additional stability in the first quarter from the development in the DACH region, our biggest market. Now we have to closely monitor how long the restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic will persist for the economy and society and prepare ourselves proactively for the potential impact on the sensor market."
As a result of changes in the product mix, cost of material increased in comparison with the similar sales level in the fourth quarter of 2019 by €3.2 million to €20.1 million. Consequently, earnings fell at all levels. Accordingly, EBIT only reached €60 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 (previous year: €4.1 million), which corresponds to a margin of 0.2%. Adjusted for the special effects in connection with the combination with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, the EBIT margin would have amounted to 0.9%. "As a consequence, we have extended the cost-cutting measures started in summer 2019 in response to the slowdown in the global economy once more in the past quarter to ensure the Group remains profitable. We expect these measures to produce results in the months ahead," says CFO Marcus Resch.
Target markets
Incoming orders and order backlog
Cash flow from operating activities was reduced by the lower profitability and remained just positive at €0.2 million. Following investments at a similar level to the previous year, negative free cash flow of €2.4 million remained. From the perspective of the Executive Board, however, the Group"s liquidity position is still comfortable.
Outlook
Key figures at a glance (rounding differences may occur)
Adjusted for transaction costs and provisions in connection with the business combination with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG.
1044143 15.05.2020
