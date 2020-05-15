DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Figures for Q1-2020 confirmed
2020. május 15., péntek, 08:10
Press Release
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures for Q1 2020
- EBITDA at EUR 10.7 million
- Outlook for 2020 confirmed
Salzbergen, May 15, 2020 H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed the preliminary key figures for the start of the year and achieved a consolidated operating income (EBITDA - Consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 10.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 (same period of the previous year: EUR 20.1 million). The past quarter also saw decreased sales revenues of EUR 259.4 million, due to lower volumes and raw material prices (Q1-2019: EUR 286.1 million).
Overview of the main key figures:
* Change in percentage points.
On the basis of current knowledge, the pending easing of the corona measures and in anticipation of possible government measures to revive the economy, we confirm our objectives for the operational earnings 2020 in the range from EUR 50.0 million to EUR 65.0 million.
For detailed statements on the trends in business performance and earnings, the company refers to the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2020 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Investors Relations" section.
Contact information:
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1045513
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1045513 15.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]