DGAP-News: WashTec AG: New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at WashTec
2020. május 15., péntek, 15:00
Augsburg, May 15, 2020: Mr. Axel Jaeger, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of WashTec AG, is leaving the company at his own request on May 31, 2020. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Jaeger for his commitment and performance and wishes him all the best for his professional and private future.
Dr. Kerstin Reden (50) will be appointed as member of the Management Board and CFO with effect from August 1, 2020. Dr. Reden studied economics and passed her exams as auditor and tax consultant. She started her professional career with Deloitte & Touche followed by Schott AG. She has been with the Smartrac-Group since 2012 and has taken on various positions in Finance with increasing responsibility. She is CFO of the Smartrac-Group and responsible for the areas of Finance and Accounting, HR and IT since 2017. The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a good collaboration and wishes Dr. Reden success in her new function.
Dr. Koeppe - CEO/CTO of WashTec - will temporarily take over the function of CFO during the transition period from June 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Phone: 49 821 5584-0
E-Mail: ir@washtec.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1046037
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1046037 15.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]