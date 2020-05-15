DGAP-News: WashTec AG: New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at WashTec

2020. május 15., péntek, 15:00







DGAP-News: WashTec AG


/ Key word(s): Personnel






WashTec AG: New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at WashTec








15.05.2020 / 15:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Augsburg, May 15, 2020: Mr. Axel Jaeger, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of WashTec AG, is leaving the company at his own request on May 31, 2020. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Jaeger for his commitment and performance and wishes him all the best for his professional and private future.

Dr. Kerstin Reden (50) will be appointed as member of the Management Board and CFO with effect from August 1, 2020. Dr. Reden studied economics and passed her exams as auditor and tax consultant. She started her professional career with Deloitte & Touche followed by Schott AG. She has been with the Smartrac-Group since 2012 and has taken on various positions in Finance with increasing responsibility. She is CFO of the Smartrac-Group and responsible for the areas of Finance and Accounting, HR and IT since 2017. The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a good collaboration and wishes Dr. Reden success in her new function.



Dr. Koeppe - CEO/CTO of WashTec - will temporarily take over the function of CFO during the transition period from June 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020.




Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg


Phone: 49 821 5584-0

E-Mail: ir@washtec.de













15.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1046037





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1046037  15.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1046037&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum