Augsburg, May 15, 2020: Mr. Axel Jaeger, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of WashTec AG, is leaving the company at his own request on May 31, 2020. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Jaeger for his commitment and performance and wishes him all the best for his professional and private future.

Dr. Kerstin Reden (50) will be appointed as member of the Management Board and CFO with effect from August 1, 2020. Dr. Reden studied economics and passed her exams as auditor and tax consultant. She started her professional career with Deloitte & Touche followed by Schott AG. She has been with the Smartrac-Group since 2012 and has taken on various positions in Finance with increasing responsibility. She is CFO of the Smartrac-Group and responsible for the areas of Finance and Accounting, HR and IT since 2017. The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a good collaboration and wishes Dr. Reden success in her new function.

Dr. Koeppe - CEO/CTO of WashTec - will temporarily take over the function of CFO during the transition period from June 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

