2020. május 15., péntek, 17:48







15.05.2020 / 17:48



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 18, 2020

Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 18, 2020

Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports













Language: English
Company: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.nfon.com





 
