Hiermit gibt die NFON AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.05.2020

Ort: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.05.2020

Ort: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports













Unternehmen: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.nfon.com





 
