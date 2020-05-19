DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Postpones Annual General Meeting 2020
2020. május 18., hétfő, 17:34
Berlin, May 18, 2020 - This year"s Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), an expert for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, was originally scheduled to take place on June 17, 2020. Considering the restrictions imposed by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and in order to protect shareholders, employees and service providers, the Management Board has decided to postpone the planned physical meeting to a later date, most likely to mid-August. In this way, the information rights of all shareholders are also safeguarded as far as possible. A date will be set as soon as it is sufficiently certain that the event can be held without major restrictions, taking into account the official requirements.
For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:
Maik Laske
About Francotyp-Postalia:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1050081
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1050081 18.05.2020
