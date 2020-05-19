



Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Postpones Annual General Meeting 2020

Berlin, May 18, 2020 - This year"s Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), an expert for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, was originally scheduled to take place on June 17, 2020. Considering the restrictions imposed by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and in order to protect shareholders, employees and service providers, the Management Board has decided to postpone the planned physical meeting to a later date, most likely to mid-August. In this way, the information rights of all shareholders are also safeguarded as far as possible. A date will be set as soon as it is sufficiently certain that the event can be held without major restrictions, taking into account the official requirements.

For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:

Maik Laske



Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 296



E-Mail: m.laske@francotyp.com



About Francotyp-Postalia:



The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in the secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "Secure Digital Communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and public authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and consolidation of business mail with its "Software/Digital", "Franking and Folding/Inserting" and "Mail Services" product segments. The Group reported revenues of almost 210 million euros in 2019. FP has subsidiaries in ten different countries and is represented by its own distributor network in a further 40 countries. With a company history spanning more than 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP has a global market share of twelve percent in franking systems and, in the digital sector, has unique, highly secure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT)) and for the digital signing of documents.