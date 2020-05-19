



DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.





/ Key word(s): Share Buyback













Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the first interim (six weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 2 May 2019.

















18.05.2020 / 18:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, May 18, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from HSBC Bank plc:

Date of purchase

Number of



ordinary shares



purchased by the



Company in the first settlement of the second tranche of the 2019 buyback programme

Average price



per share (EUR)



in the first



settlement of the



second tranche of



the 2019 buyback



programme

Total number of



ordinary shares



purchased by the



Company in the



second tranche of



the 2019 buyback



programme

Total number of



ordinary shares



purchased by the



Company under the



the 2019 buyback



programme

May 18, 2020

654,087

25.7173

654,087

3,788,982



Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries.



All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020



Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved

For further information please contact:





Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano



Head of Investor Relations



T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London



Matt Dixon



T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt



Anja Meusel



T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120

Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor



Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.



Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006). For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management"s current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961