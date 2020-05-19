DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. május 18., hétfő, 18:31







DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








18.05.2020 / 18:31



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

Großbritannien

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 18.05.2020

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

68651305














18.05.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

Großbritannien
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1050123  18.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1050123&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum