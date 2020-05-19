



DGAP-News: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG





/ Key word(s): Personnel













Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Supervisory Board renews contract with CEO Junker

















19.05.2020 / 17:15









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Ludwigsburg, 19 May 2020

W&W: Supervisory Board renews contract with CEO Junker

Alexander Mayer joins W&W Executive Board -

Dr Gutjahr retires

At its meeting on 18 May, the Supervisory Board of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) renewed the contract with Chairman of the Executive Board Jürgen A. Junker (50), which was set to expire in 2021. The new contract has a term of five years and runs until 2026. Junker has been CEO of W&W AG since 2017. In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Alexander Mayer (45) to the Executive Board of the holding company W&W AG, effective 1 September 2020. He will be taking the place of Dr Michael Gutjahr (63), who is retiring effective 1 September 2020 after 32 years with the W&W Group and its predecessor companies, including 21 years as a member of the Executive Board.

Alexander Mayer has been CFO of Württembergische Versicherungen since 2019 and management spokesman for W&W Asset Management GmbH since 2015. He will now additionally assume the investments and accounting remit on the Executive Board of W&W AG. Mayer has a degree in industrial engineering. He joined the W&W Group in 2002.

After studying mathematics, Dr Michael Gutjahr joined Allgemeine Rentenanstalt Lebensversicherung AG in 1988, which later became Württembergische Lebensversicherung AG and is today a part of the W&W Group. He has held numerous management positions in the Group"s companies, particularly at the insurance companies. He served on the executive board of the Württembergische Insurance Group from 2002 to 2018.

In addition, the supervisory board members of the companies have renewed the contracts with other members of their executive boards, in some cases over the past several months. The contracts with Jens Wieland (54), member of the W&W Executive Board, Bernd Hertweck (53), CEO of Wüstenrot, and Thomas Bischof (45), CEO of Württembergische, were each extended by five years until 2025 or 2026.

Hans Dietmar Sauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of W&W AG: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank all members of the executive boards for their dedicated and successful work on behalf of the W&W Group. Our Group is fortunate to have such a strong leadership team. The Supervisory Board is very much looking forward to continued collaboration. We would also like to extend our wholehearted thanks to Dr Gutjahr for his many years of impressive work for our Group."