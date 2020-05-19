DGAP-PVR: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. május 19., kedd, 17:41







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG







DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








19.05.2020 / 17:41



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Street: Reuterweg 47
Postal code: 60323
City: Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Partial settlement of the community of heirs to Philipp J.N. Vogel

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Natural person (first name, surname): Elias Vogel
Date of birth: 27 Aug 2006
Natural person (first name, surname): Noah Vogel
Date of birth: 10 Jul 2008

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

04 Jan 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 10.51 % 50.31 % 60,82 % 13626120
Previous notification 21.86 % 41.30 % 63.17 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBVD5 1394243
10.51 % %
Total 1394243 10.51 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
purchase right open undefined Physical 6671526 50.31 %
      Total 6671526 50.31 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

19 May 2020














19.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1050833  19.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1050833&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum