Aareal Bank launches process to sell a minority stake in Aareon


19-May-2020


Aareal Bank launches process to sell a minority stake in Aareon



The Management Board of Aareal Bank AG resolved today to enter into discussions with a select group of long-term financial investors - within the framework of a structured process - on the sale of a significant minority stake in subsidiary Aareon AG. The goal of this process is to join forces with a partner, in order to further strengthen Aareon"s growth prospects and to further expedite its growth programme - in an environment that is currently favourable for tech enterprises such as Aareon. Aareal Bank intends to remain Aareon"s majority shareholder.



The process should be carried out quickly and without prejudice to the outcome, whilst exercising due diligence in its application. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will decide on a possible partnership specifically on the basis of the knowledge gained in the process. From today"s point of view, besides the commercial aspects of a potential transaction, key criteria will especially include support for Aareon"s growth strategy, particularly in terms of stepping up M&A activities, and the potential partner"s specific transaction and sector expertise.






