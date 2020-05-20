DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2020. május 20., szerda, 13:37
USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2020
Address: https://www.usu.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2020
Address: https://www.usu.com/en/investors/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1052145 20.05.2020
