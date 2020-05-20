DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die USU Software AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.05.2020

Ort: https://www.usu.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26.05.2020

Ort: https://www.usu.com/en/investors/financial-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
