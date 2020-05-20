DGAP-News: PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend
Corporate News
PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend
- All agenda items approved by a large majority
- Christoph Oppenauer and Alberto Donzelli newly elected to the Supervisory Board
The shareholders voted by a large majority in favour of the proposal of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of euro 0.04 per eligible share.
The shareholders also clearly consented to the proposed resolution to give formal approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management Markus Lesser (CEO) and Jörg Klowat (CFO). In addition, the shareholders decided with a clear majority to give formal approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board. Christoph Oppenauer and Alberto Donzelli were newly elected to the Supervisory Board.
Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected as the auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements by a large majority.
Finally, the general meeting of shareholders also approved by a large majority the conclusion of a profit transfer agreement between PNE AG as the controlling company and WKN GmbH as the controlled company.
About the PNE Group
