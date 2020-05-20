



Schweizer Electronic AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 June 2020

















Schweizer Electronic AG - Virtual Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 June 2020

Schramberg, 20 May 2020 - Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting ban on public gatherings until 31 August 2020, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG have decided to hold the Annual General Meeting virtually this year in compliance with the new legal provision.

Postponing the Annual General Meeting to an as yet indeterminable date after 31 August 2020 would have meant that shareholders would have had to wait for several months to be able to exercise their right to ask questions and vote.

The invitation to the virtual Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 June 2020 was published today in the German Federal Gazette. Registered shareholders can submit their questions until 24 June 2020. An online portal is available that registered shareholders can use to exercise their voting rights. They can also vote in advance by postal ballot or by proxy via the company"s voting right representative. Further details can be found in the invitation to shareholders.



About Schweizer

Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER"s premium printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and aviation electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production-optimised solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER plans to jointly tap the chip embedding market in future.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").







