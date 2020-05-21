Wirecard AG



Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 22. Interim Announcement

In the period from 13 May 2020 through 20 May 2020, in total 97,300 shares were



acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date



(MMDDYYYY)

Total number of shares



acquired

Volume-weighted average price (Euro)

Volume (Euro)

05132020

16,000

84.2234

1,347,574

05142020

15,400

84.3246

1,298,599

05152020

17,600

80.6555

1,419,537

05182020

16,400

81.0163

1,328,667

05192020

16,100

82.9013

1,334,711

05202020

15,800

84.4726

1,334,667



The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 1,183,210 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 20 May 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board