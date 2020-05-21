DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
20.05.2020 / 18:54
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Einsteinring 35
|PLZ:
|85609
|Ort:
|Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|X
|Sonstiger Grund:
Nichtanwendung der Handelsbuchbefreiung nach § 36 Abs. 1 WpHG
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständena. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,49 %
|4,85 %
|5,34 %
|123565586
|letzte Mitteilung
|0,05 %
|0,004475356108 %
|0,06 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|0
|585695
|0,00 %
|0,47 %
|US97654L1089
|0
|16022
|0,00 %
|0,01 %
|Summe
|601717
|0,49 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Rückübertragungsanspruch
|N/A
|N/A
|1844128
|1,49 %
|Nutzungsanspruch
|N/A
|N/A
|8162
|0,01 %
|Call options
|19/06/2020 - 18/06/2021
|N/A
|827500
|0,67 %
|
|
|Summe
|2679790
|2,17 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Swaps
|30/06/2020- 28/04/2025
|N/A
|Bar
|1391086
|1,13 %
|Put options
|19/06/2020 - 17/12/2021
|N/A
|Physisch
|1700000
|1,38 %
|Futures
|19/06/2020
|N/A
|Bar
|221797
|0,18 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|3312883
|2,68 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|U.S Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
| %
|5,00 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International, LLC.
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities Europe SA
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
20.05.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de