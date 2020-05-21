DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Christian
Nachname(n): Gärtner

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Art des Geschäfts


Ausübung von Call-Optionen gegen Cash-Settlement
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
35,26 EUR 1495024,00 EUR
35,26 EUR 2327160,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
35,26 EUR 3822184,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-05-19; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














